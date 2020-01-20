A SPECTACULAR Christmas lights display in the garden of a brain-damaged woman raised £1,740 for a York group which provides a safe, warm, friendly and fun environment for people with disabilities and special needs.
The annual festive display was created at the home of Toni Wilson, in Main Street, Bishopthorpe, who was brain-damaged in a road accident as a baby.
Her mother Jo said some of the money was raised during a switch-on ceremony on December 1, and the rest through donations to a collection box near the garden gate.
She said the funds would pay for 20 sessions for Toni and about 20 other people with disabilities at Huntington-based Your Choice, Our Voice.
The group, which was was set up by four care workers from the community, enables them to socialise and take part in different activities with their friends and support workers.