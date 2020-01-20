YORK residents are invited to attend a wellbeing session this weekend that will teach them about the benefits of an echo-friendly life.
St Nicks nature reserve, in Hull Road, York, will be be opening its doors between 12pm and 4pm this Saturday.
The event will include several woodland trails, starting from the Environment Centre at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.
There will be opportunities to have a go at simple willow crafts, get advice on sustainability issues including recycling, find out about the wellbeing benefits of Ecotherapy and purchase eco crafts.
Chief Officer Tom Waring said: “With the climate and environmental emergency finally getting talked about, it can feel like too much to take on. Our job at St Nicks is to help individuals, as well as local companies, to connect to nature and adopt more sustainable practices. These also often lead to better health and monetary savings so both people and planet win. Come along to our open day to find out more.”
Entry to the event is free to all and booking or cards to prove residency are not required. Donations to the charity are welcomed. For more information visit www.stnicks.org.uk