YOUNG people across Yorkshire are leaving school without the basic skills they need for work and life, according to a recent survey of employers.

The Futures at Stake 2020 report reveals that more than half of employers in Yorkshire say they struggle to recruit people with the skills their organisation needs - 54 per cent. Over a third of employers in Yorkshire believe that traditional or outdated recruitment practices are perpetuating skills shortages while almost half agree that traditional recruitment practices are no longer working and that they need to be more innovative.