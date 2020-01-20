A YORK funeral director flew in a plane for the first time at the weekend - and then jumped out of it.

Hayley Owen took on a skydive for charity. She dropped from a height of 10,000ft over Bridlington in aid of York Hospital’s Butterfly Appeal, which is raising money for a new bereavement suite for the parents of deceased babies.

The 31-year-old, who runs a funeral parlour in Boroughbridge Road, has already raised hundreds of pounds through sponsorship and hopes to reach £1,500.

She described the parachute jump as “exhilarating” and “fast".

“I really enjoyed it, it was brilliant,” she said.

“The views were spectacular. Everything was really good about it.”

She added: “I wasn’t nervous before the jump, I was really looking forward to it.”

Hayley was attached to an instructor for the tandem skydive.

She said the opportunity to brave her first skydive came about when she attended the launch night for the Butterfly Appeal.

“They were offering people the chance to do a skydive and I decided I wanted to do it to support the appeal,” Hayley said.

In recent years, Hayley has helped to raise thousands of pounds for the York branch of SANDS (Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity).

The branch has also been fundraising, with support from the local community, for a new bereavement suite at York Hospital.

When asked if she has any more fundraising challenges planned, Hayley said: “I might do a solo skydive, or even wing walking!”

Hayley has been established in York with her own, independent business since 2015. She moved to her current premises from her old one, which was also in Boroughbridge Road, last summer.