TWO people in York are celebrating after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when YO26 6NG was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery today (January 20).

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “What brilliant news to start the week! Congratulation to our winners in York, I hope they go and treat themselves to something nice with their winnings.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Woodland Trust which has received in excess of £11.8 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. It is the UK’s leading woodland conservation charity and owns over 1,000 woods across the country. It supports these green areas for both people and wildlife.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be January 21.