PEOPLE are being urged not to touch the water that is covering part of a busy road in York, after a suspected "sewage leak."
It involves a stretch of Leeman Road, under the railway bridge and close to the National Railway Museum.
Holgate Ward councillor Kallum Taylor has described it as a "sewage leak" on Twitter and has posted pictures of the scene.
City of York Council has tweeted: "Until @YorkshireWater confirm the situation, please don't touch the water. We're assessing the situation too and will advise as soon as possible."
The Press has contacted Yorkshire Water for more details.
