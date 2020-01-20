PEOPLE are being urged not to touch the water that is covering part of a busy road in York, after a suspected "sewage leak."

It involves a stretch of Leeman Road, under the railway bridge and close to the National Railway Museum.

Holgate Ward councillor Kallum Taylor has described it as a "sewage leak" on Twitter and has posted pictures of the scene.

City of York Council has tweeted: "Until @YorkshireWater confirm the situation, please don't touch the water. We're assessing the situation too and will advise as soon as possible."

The Press has contacted Yorkshire Water for more details.