When I was young, some of my favourite books were fairy tales such as Cinderella and the Princess and the Frog. All that was needed from the Prince was that he was indeed a Prince, with the natural requirement that he was handsome. The would-be Princess was beautiful and kind. The important part of each tale was the final phrase: ‘and they both lived happily ever after’. I think many little girls expected to grow into beautiful ladies and meet their handsome Prince.

Unfortunately, it seems that real life doesn’t quite work out that way. When the pretty lady meets the handsome prince, of course he falls for her, even though no glass slipper is involved.