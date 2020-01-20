I was surprised and disappointed that celebrations have been suggested for January 31 when Brexit is supposed to happen.
I think any celebration would be unacceptable and offensive. Millions of people in this country voted to remain in Europe when that flawed referendum took place. Since then the problems that have arisen are proof that leaving Europe will not be straightforward at all. There is still a long way to go and many people and businesses are very concerned about their future.
It is far too early to celebrate and an insult to our EU neighbours as well as our ‘Remainer’ friends.
Jean Frost,
Woodlands Grove,
Heworth, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment