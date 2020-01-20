As a teenager in the 1950s I lived in Moseley, Birmingham and watched Aston Villa play at Villa Park, five miles away. Crowds over 30,000 were the norm. Few people had cars. We walked or biked or, like me, went by bus in our millions.

A five-mile radius from York’s new Community Stadium covers the whole city apart from Copmanthorpe. Draconian measures will soon be needed to counter the effects of climate change. The lack of car parking at the new Stadium won’t matter. We will all have to use electric bus services to go any distance in the city because the best science tells us we are now just 10 years away from irreversible climate change.