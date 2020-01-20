As a teenager in the 1950s I lived in Moseley, Birmingham and watched Aston Villa play at Villa Park, five miles away. Crowds over 30,000 were the norm. Few people had cars. We walked or biked or, like me, went by bus in our millions.
A five-mile radius from York’s new Community Stadium covers the whole city apart from Copmanthorpe. Draconian measures will soon be needed to counter the effects of climate change. The lack of car parking at the new Stadium won’t matter. We will all have to use electric bus services to go any distance in the city because the best science tells us we are now just 10 years away from irreversible climate change.
We urgently need car bans coupled with frequent free electric bus services to all parts of York.
Quentin Macdonald,
Church Lane,
Nether Poppleton, York
Kill your speed rather than a neighbour
Bill Heppell suggested (Letters, January 13) that speed humps should be removed due to them ‘causing pollution and releasing brake dust fumes’. He claimed their removal will benefit every resident.
But there is a simple answer for those who care to adopt it, which is to drive at a consistent 20 mph along such traffic-calmed roads. Killing ones’ speed rather than a resident is of significant benefit to the population.
Paul Hepworth,
Windmill Rise, Holgate
A city centre car ban would be a disaster
After listening to a discussion on local radio about the York city centre traffic ban proposals I became aware of some facts I cannot recall having seen before. Apparently an official government about pollution levels in the centre of York found they were 15 per cent lower than the level the government considers a danger.
Whilst not decrying any aims to reduce pollution or congestion you do have to wonder why York has to make another attempt at the disastrous Lendal Bridge closure.
Do they ever learn? You will never solve or reduce pollution, merely move it about elsewhere like a game of draughts.
They never stop coming up with unrealistic disastrous decisions as often as they can. They will not try to coordinate the traffic lights to actually work better with traffic flows - some timings are so short it’s a joke. It will be another unmitigated disaster inflicted on us all, of that you can be very sure.
Peter Boulton,
Orchard Gardens, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment