A MAN whose body was found on a beach in a North Yorkshire seaside town earlier this month has been named by police.

He was 64-year-old Christopher Batty from Whitby, North Yorkshire Police said.

Mr Batty was found dead near to the East Pier on Whitby beach on January 11, the force added.

It said Mr Batty’s death is not being treated as suspicious, however officers are conducting inquiries to determine his last know movements.

They are appealing for anyone who knew Mr Batty and saw him between January 7 and January 11 to contact them, as they may hold information which would help them.

On the day he was found, Mr Batty was wearing dark blue trousers and a khaki coloured light weight jacket, which he may have been wearing with the hood up, the force said.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option one and pass the information over to the force control room. Quote reference 12200005826.

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.