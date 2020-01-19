NORTHERN is looking to recruit train drivers across the region, with a potential salary of £53,000 a year on offer for those who make the grade.

No previous train driving experience is needed as full training is offered as part of the role.

In what they describe as an "intense course", willingness to learn is needed both during working hours and at home.

The Driver Training Programme includes modules on rules and regulations, route learning, fire safety, traction training and track safety, followed by on-going training and assessments.

The first 16 weeks of the training follow a blended learning approach of both theory and practical learning at one of Northern's dedicated training academies in Leeds or Manchester. This is followed by a period of time under the guidance of an instructor/minder during which an applicant is regularly assessed to develop and maintain competence.

In a Facebook post, Northern said: "As a Train Driver it’s your responsibility to ensure our customers reach their destination in a safe manner and on time. Our drivers work hard to maintain high levels of route and train knowledge to ensure that safety is kept at the forefront of our operations.

"Although most of the time you will be working on your own in the driver’s cab, you will need to be able to communicate effectively with others in the wider team, including your Conductor, Dispatch and Control colleagues, and of course our customers."

Salary is £23,326 per annum whilst in training, £38,626 per annum year 1, £42,634 per annum year 2 and £53,319 per annum year 3.

For more information and to apply, click HERE.