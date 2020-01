EMERGENCY services managed to "coax" a man down from scaffolding in a North Yorkshire seaside town.

Fire crews were called to assist police with the incident on Huntriss Row in Scarborough at around 6.55pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was on a second storey level of scaffolding.

"Police and fire service managed to coax him down," the spokesperson added.

No equipment was required.