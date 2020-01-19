POLDARK star Eleanor Tomlinson was spotted in York - and enjoyed her lunch at a city cafe.

The actress, who became a household name after starring as Demelza Poldark in the BBC drama set in Cornwall, was pictured at Cafe FeVa, which is run by Lloyd Villanueva.

He shared a picture with the star, saying: "Demelza of Poldark ‘Eleanor Tomlinson’ enjoyed her Lunch at @CafeFeva today! She was very pretty and sweet indeed. Keep an eye out, she’s in York!"

The cafe is on the 1st floor of the Red House Antiques in Duncombe Place, York, and was taken over by Lloyd last year.

Eleanor has strong Yorkshire links. While she was born in London, she moved with her family to Beverley when she was young and attended Beverley High School.

The actress, who was in York on Friday, most recently starred in the BBC's adaptation of the War of the Worlds, by HG Wells.