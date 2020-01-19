The leader of the City of York Council has called for the Government to invest in York's transport and infrastructure.

Cllr Keith Aspden has not said whether he wants the House of Lords to come to York or not.

But he welcomes any attempts to move power from London into the regions.

The council has spent years developing plans for the York Central site, which is where the Government reportedly wants to build a new home for the House of Lords.

Part of the land between York Railway Station and Water End is government owned. The National Railway Museum and a large stretch of railway land form part of the development site.

In a statement about the House of Lords proposal, Cllr Aspden said: "It is about time that the Government lived up to its promises to York and the North of England, particularly with transport and infrastructure investment."

"York is a successful city and the historic home of the Council of the North.

"Worth £5.2bn to the UK economy, York is a key driver of regional growth with good transport links, 9,000 businesses and 110,000 people employed across the city.

"The quality of the York Central site, located next to York station, is among the best in the North of England and will attract high quality occupiers."

"We welcome any conversations and genuine attempts to decentralise the country."