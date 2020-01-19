THE House of Lords could move to York - according to a report in The Sunday Times.
It says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to move the House of Lords permanently to the city - and that disused government-owned land close to the railway station has been identified as a "prime site".
The York Central project next to the station is set to be developed in partnership with the government - but no mention has been made so far of a new government building going on the land.
The Sunday Times' political editor says York is the frontrunner to host the second chamber - with Birmingham also being considered.
He adds that a constitutional review to be launched in the spring will decide the location.
