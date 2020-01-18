GIRLS across York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire will get help through their school for a feminine health issue from Monday.

The founder of the #freeperiod campaign is urging every state school and college in the region to use a Government scheme which starts this week.

It is aimed at preventing girls skipping school because they don't have access to period products or are worried about the consequences and stigma of having a period.

Founder Amika George said: “We have been waiting for this day for a long time! As a grassroots, student-led movement, Free Periods has been fighting for every single child in this country to be able to go to school without worrying about their next pad or tampon.

"For the first time in history, this scheme will ensure that becomes a reality.

“We ask that schools have open conversations with students about what they need and start signing up to the scheme - no child must miss out. Free products in schools will ensure that every child can learn and be their very best, without periods holding them back."

Schools and colleges will receive an activation email on Monday enabling them to order the free products through the scheme. The Government is funding the scheme.

David Taylor-Smith, CEO of phs Group which will provide the items, said: “We have been busy preparing for the launch of this scheme and we are ready for the first wave of demand.

"We encourage schools and colleges to look out for their activation email and make their first order so they can start offering free products as soon as possible."