MUSICIANS and those who have never played a note are invited to meet the Shepherd Group Bands on Sunday.

The Shepherd Group Bands are opening their doors in Huntington for a day of taster sessions.

The award-winning group of six ensembles is hoping to encourage people to start playing and to recruit new members.

Musical director Richard Wilton said: "We are hugely proud of the growth in players at Shepherds both in number and ability. We have a band family of over 150 members and this day aims to open the doors to even more potential brass and percussion players."

The first session will be aimed at complete beginners. It will give people a chance to try an instrument, meet tutors and learn about how they get tuition.

The Bands have their own Brass Academy for players of all ages and abilities from beginners upwards. It can provide instruments.

Other sessions will be for people who already play an instrument, but who may not be part of a group or ensemble. They will include the chance to play informally in a group, meet new people and learn more about the bands.

The group was recently awarded Brass Bands England 'Social Impact Award 2019' and its senior band plays at the highest competitive level in the UK.