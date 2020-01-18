FRIENDS, relatives, and well-wishers travelled from far and wide to support a York father with cancer.
They ran five miles along the River Ouse and through the city to raise money for potentially life-saving treatment in Germany for Adam Gray, and the Royal Free Charity.
The 33-year-old was recently diagnosed with stage four pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer and doctors give him between six and 12 months to live.
Along with many from York, there were runners from London, Manchester, Newcastle and Leeds.
“The response has been really, really impressive,” said Adam’s brother James. “It is a testament to Adam’s character.. It’s amazing.”
Among the runners was Charlie Clarfelt from London who pushed her tiny baby Albert in his pram the whole way.