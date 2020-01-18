A BEER fan has completed a year without alcohol to raise funds for Ryedale & District Mencap.

James Welham, 31, a sales consultant at Malton Coachworks and the Classic and Sports Car Centre, decided to do something to support the charity after his boss, James Szkiler, tackled the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise funds for the charity.

He said: “For the last couple of years I have successfully done Dry January, mainly for a detox after Christmas, but last year I thought why not do it for a good cause, but a month seemed a bit of a underwhelming exercise.

“If I was to do something it had to be a big step up to be worthy of someone putting their hand in their pocket.

“I contemplated my challenge for quite some time in late 2018 before I finally put my foot down and committed to a full year without beer.

“I wouldn’t call myself a particularly heavy drinker, but the first two weeks were tricky, mainly due to breaking my routine when I would normally drink. However, I have started experiencing some surprise benefits like sleeping better, having more energy and people told me I look healthier.”

James continued to visit his local, The Fleece in Rillington, swapping beer for soft drinks.

“I still regularly used the pub, it’s a community hub, and people have this perception that you can’t go out and have a good time if you’re not drinking.”

James added: “It has been a challenging year, but it has also been an interesting one where I have learnt more about myself.

“There were prominent parts which I wasn’t expecting and it was also hard at times especially on bank holidays, summer barbecues and Christmas.

“The upside was that I didn’t get any hangovers and could do so much more at the weekend instead of wanting to stay in bed.

“However, it was hard, but I am glad I did it to raise funds for such a worthy charity. I’ve proved I can do it but I wouldn’t do it again.”

James enjoyed his first drink in 12 months just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

“I am enjoying drinking again, but it has proved to me that there are many advantages in not always having to have a drink,” he said.

Jennie Croft, landlady of The Fleece, in Rillington, said: “We are all so proud of James, although it is great to see him back drinking beer again.

“He has still been a regular in the pub, just drinking soft drinks so he didn’t compromise his social life.

“He has been a real inspiration and we never doubted for one minute that he wouldn’t do it. Once he had his mind set that was it.

“We all applaud James for his completing his challenge.”

So far James has raised about £2,200 for Ryedale & District Mencap.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can still do so, just go to justgiving.com/fundraising/james-welham