YORK has been awarded more than £1.6 million in funding to help replace or refit up to 93 buses in the next 12 months.

Ahead of the launch of a Clean Air Zone in York city centre on January 31, City of York Council has awarded more than £1.4 million in funding to five bus companies - with an extra £240,000 from DEFRA - to replace or refit up to 93 buses to help them be more environmentally-friendly.