YORK has been awarded more than £1.6 million in funding to help replace or refit up to 93 buses in the next 12 months.
Ahead of the launch of a Clean Air Zone in York city centre on January 31, City of York Council has awarded more than £1.4 million in funding to five bus companies - with an extra £240,000 from DEFRA - to replace or refit up to 93 buses to help them be more environmentally-friendly.
Arriva Yorkshire will receive £252,000 to retrofit 14 buses, and First York is set to receive £1,188,000 to retrofit 66 buses. Meanwhile, Harrogate Coach Travel has been granted £70,000 to revamp five buses, while Reliance Motor Services will get £72,000 for four buses. Transdev will receive £18,000.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment