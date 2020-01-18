A small North Yorkshire town is celebrating being chosen as the finish for two parts of the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire.
Leyburn in Wensleydale has just over 2,100 inhabitants.
Its market place will see the finishing line for the "Three Peaks" stage of both the men's and the women's race on Friday May 1.
Children from its primary school played a starring role when the entire route for the four-day race was unveiled.
Cllr Angie Dale of Richmondshire District Council which includes Leyburn, said: “We want Leyburn to be a finish to remember. The riders come into the market place having ridden a gruelling 124.5km from Skipton taking in some twists and turns – and climbs - along the way.”
Before crossing the finishing line, the riders will have crossed the Buttertubs, and Grinton Moor en route from Skipton via Settle and Hawes.