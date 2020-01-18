A BRIDLINGTON landlord who continually ignored requests to carry out vital repairs to a property he owned has been fined £2,000.
David Christlow, 54, of Prospect Street, Bridlington appeared at Beverley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, January 8, where he pleaded guilty to two offences of failing to comply with improvement notices served under the Housing Act 2004.
Following an inspection by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, it found issues with loose electrical sockets and kitchen switches.
Christlow was fined a total of £2,000, has to pay a victim surcharge of £170 and full costs of £2,282.93.