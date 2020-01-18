YORK environment health officers have warned they will continue to prosecute bad food businesses after their actions led to three men being banned from the industry in five years.

Trevor Douglas' Shambles fishmonger stall closed down last weekend and cannot reopen under his management.

York magistrates banned the 63-year-old owner of Whitby Seafish indefinitely from running or managing any food business when he was convicted for the second time in two years of four bad hygiene offences.

They heard that for five years, he had failed to get a stars on the door rating of more than two stars.

Two years ago, greengrocer Gary Michael Anderson, 56, of Northfield Lane, Riccall, was also banned indefinitely from the food industry.

York magistrates heard how rats infested his shop in Acomb.

The premises were closed for a number of months while the rats were eradicated and it underwent a complete disinfection, cleansing and refurbishment.

In 2015, Simon Sung, 43, of Market Place South, Ripon was banned from the food industry following food hygiene checks at his takeaway.

His business had had zero stars and despite eight pages of advice from the council's environment health officer on how to bring his restaurant up to standard, he had not done so.

All three were made subject to hygiene prohibition orders made at the request of City of York Council.

Speaking after Douglas' court case, Cllr Andrew Waller, executive member for economy and strategic planning, said: “This order shows the seriousness of the poor hygiene seen here.

"York is home to a variety of food establishments and we will continue to ensure that standards are met and that customers are confident in the quality of the food they are being served.

“Local food premises can seek advice from our environmental health officers on food hygiene and safety requirements which, if not complied with, can lead to legal action. We welcome customers reporting concerns to food.safety@york.gov.uk.”

Details of food hygiene ratings for eateries and food businesses in York can be found on https://ratings.food.gov.uk.