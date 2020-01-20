PLANS for a new student development on Fulford Road have been given the green light by councillors - while proposals for a new apartment block at the corner of Layerthorpe and Eboracum Way were deferred.

Frederick House in Fulford will be demolished to make way for six student blocks - with 368 bedrooms - after City of York Council's planning committee approved the scheme at a meeting on Thursday.

But some neighbours raised concerns.

Bryn Bircher told the planning committee: "My objection is that the buildings are too big and too close to the residents on the south side of Fulford road. They're too close, they're too high and they block light."

And chair at Low Moor allotments association Angela Johnson raised concerns about the impact on the allotments, saying: "I'm also a bit concerned with the car parking availability - that students might look to the allotment car park."

But Stuart Black, speaking on behalf of the applicant Summix, said the flats would be "well managed and well run", adding: "They are second and third years, they are not bad neighbours.

"Generally speaking they are earnest young people who are getting on with their lives and we seek to support that."

The plans were approved by a majority of councillors.

Plans for a 62-home apartment block to be built on land off Eboracum Way - opposite the Travelodge - were discussed at the same meeting but deferred.

Resident Margaret Bannington told the committee: "I agree that this site does need developing, but my main objection is the height and sheer size of the building. It totally overshadows the whole row of traditional two-storey semi-detached houses."

Spokesman for the applicant Rupert Litherland said the development will include some "genuine affordable housing" and "high quality" homes.

The application was deferred until a future meeting.