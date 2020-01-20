CASH could be put towards promoting a safe and family-friendly city centre as part of City of York Council's next budget.

The proposals include spending £50,000 on staff and resources to promote York's bid for Purple Flag status.

Council leader Keith Aspden outlined plans for the city to win the accreditation in September.

The award means the town or city is a good place to go for a night out, with clean and safe venues, great bars and clubs and a range of arts and cultural attractions with excellent transport links.

The bid would see a council officer team up with businesses and other organisations to tackle the challenges that hen and stag parties bring to the city centre, as well as making it more "inclusive" for families.

The money is earmarked in the council's draft budget proposals - which are still yet to be approved by councillors in February.

Last year a council report said the bid would reduce anti-social behaviour. And 15 more bars and pubs have opened in York since 2001.

Cllr Keith Aspden said at the time that the rising number of bars and restaurants, as well as York’s popularity as a stag and hen party venue, causes a conflict between residents and visitors.

The Purple Flag aims to improve the city’s public image, attract more visitors, boost local businesses and reduce crime, according to the report.