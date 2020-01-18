TAXPAYERS have been left with a £500,000 bill for the upkeep of the empty former North Yorkshire Police headquarters, it has emerged.

A Freedom of Information request by campaigners against commissioner Julia Mulligan’s decision to sell Newby Wiske Hall in Hambleton to children’s holidays firm PGL has revealed that between the force vacating the building in November 2017 and October 31 last year the force spent £346,143 on non-domestic rates for the premises alone.