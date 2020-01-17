FOLLOWING a successful charity dance last year, a social group have organised as similar event in March.

Scarlett’s Social Group are organising the event with the help of York Vintage Dance group.

Funds raised from the dance will be shared equally between Doberman Rescue UK & Europe (DRUE) and the Parkinson’s charity.

The evening will start with a one-hour beginners Cha Cha Cha lesson, for those wishing to learn a dance for the event.

There will also be a variety of dances throughout the evening including ballroom, Latin, sequence and vintage.

The dance will be held at Huntington Working Men’s Club on Saturday March 28.

Tickets are priced at £15, which includes a buffet.

Tickets can be purchased by sending cheques payable to Nicola Gant, 18 Harden Close, York, YO30 4WE, or can be bought from Vintage Dance at any of their dance lessons.

In the past year events the group have raised a total of £1,096 for charities.