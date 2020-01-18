YORK will host its first ‘Pup-up’ cafes inviting French Bulldogs and Pugs to join in the fun next month.

The events, hosted by Revolution York in Coney Street, will both be held on February 23.

It is expected that around 200 dogs will visit both of the events throughout the day.

Marcus Ackford, of the Pup-up Cafe organisation, said: “With over 35 doggy events under our belts now, we can’t wait to visit York again.

“We’ve got 50+ dogs booked in already.

“We look forward to seeing you and all of your furry friends soon.”

There will be dedicated treat stations for the dogs to eat, ‘puppuccino’ refreshments and trade stands selling dog-related items.

There will be ball pits, tunnels, toys and many other fun props for the dogs to enjoy.

Competitions for the ‘best dressed’ dogs will also take place.

A photographer will be present and will be taking shots of the dogs throughout the day. These photos will be available on the Pup-up cafe Facebook page after the event.

The cafe for Pugs will be open from 10am until 11.30am.

The cafe for French Bulldogs will be open for a longer period from 12pm until 5pm.

Tickets for the French Bulldog event can be found at: http://bit.ly/FrenchieYork, similarly, Pug event tickets can be found at: http://bit.ly/PugYork

Kids under eight and dogs go free, but dogs still need a ticket. Reserved time sessions will be emailed prior to the event.

For further information, visit the Pup-up Cafe website at: https://www.pupup.cafe/on-the-day.