HUNDREDS of lanterns and candles will light up Rowntree Park and its lake in March, and St Leonard’s Hospice is inviting residents to dedicate a lantern or candle to a loved one.

This event, which took place for the first time last year and was hugely popular, with hundreds of people gathering together in collective remembrance, is expected to welcome well over 1,000 people this time.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 5, and will start at the main entrance to the park on Terry Avenue at 6.30 pm with a lantern parade to the lake.

A spokesman for the hospice said: “As the sun sets, hundreds of candles will be set adrift on the lake and illuminated lanterns will light the way. Each of the water lilies can hold handwritten, personal messages of love and remembrance. A short, non-religious service will be held, and there will be a choir and music to set the mood.

"The majority of our running costs have to be raised from donations and fundraising by the local community - businesses, groups and individuals. Events such as this are crucial to the hospice.”

Event organiser, Sue Edwards, said: “Last year the event received overwhelmingly positive feedback, and it is sure to be another lovely and moving evening. Each candle will carry special and personal messages, and seeing them drift on the lake is a beautiful spectacle. The donation for each candle goes towards helping the hospice to continue to provide outstanding care for local people and their families.

“As a charity, St Leonard’s relies heavily on the generosity of the public to raise just over £5.8 million each year to run St Leonard’s Hospice. The majority of these running costs have to be raised from donations and fundraising by the local community - businesses, groups and individuals.

“Thank you to both the Friends of Rowntree Park and John Wright Electrical for all their support with this event once again.”

Everyone is welcome to dedicate a candle or lantern and attend the event. To get involved, visit the hospice website www.stleonardshospice.org.uk