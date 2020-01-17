A RYEDALE medical practice has selected a North Yorkshire hospice as its charity of the year for 2020.
Pickering Medical Practice has chosen Saint Catherine’s Hospice to receive donations from them throughout the year.
Nicky Grunwell, Ryedale area fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s, said: “Supporters like Pickering Medical Practice help to make this possible, thank you from all of us at Saint Catherine’s.
“We are looking forward to working with the team throughout the year.”
Claudia Hough, Viv Barker and Nikki Scott of the medical practice met with Nicky to celebrate the selection and talk through plans.
Saint Catherine’s provides a number of services locally in Ryedale, such as community nurse specialists, care homes support, bereavement support and an out-of-hours telephone service. All services are provided for free.
For further information on the Hospice, visit: www.saintcatherines.org.uk