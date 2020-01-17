STRANGERS will be giving passers-by envelopes filled with cash in York next week.

Staff from cashback site Quidco will be in the city centre between 12pm and 1pm on Monday, handing out the money to celebrate reaching 10 million members.

They chose the day as it is described by some as Blue Monday.

Quidco.com is giving away £10,000 on 10 streets up and down the UK.

Chris Hutchings, of Quidco, said, “We’ve kickstarted 2020 by reaching a huge milestone, so we want to celebrate our members on one of the most dreaded days of the year by shining a bit of light on the UK doing what we do best – giving away cash!”

Each envelope will contain a mystery amount of cash varying from £5 to £50. Other places chosen include Leeds train station, from 5pm to 6pm.

The team will be visiting the following towns and cities:

Sheffield train station – 8-9am

Manchester city centre – 12-1pm

Cambridge city centre – 12-1pm

Peterborough train station – 5-6pm

Colchester town centre – 12-1pm

Chelmsford town centre – 5-6pm

Bournemouth town centre – 12-1pm

Basingstoke town train station – 5-6pm

York city centre – 12-1pm

Leeds train station – 5-6pm