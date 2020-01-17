A YORK primary school been given a £3,000 boost, and has used the funding to buy a new interactive whiteboard.

Burton Green Primary School has received £3,000 from the Pavers Foundation, an employee-led charitable trust founded by shoe retailer Pavers.

Richard Blake, service delivery manager at Pavers’ head office, at Northminster Business Park in Upper Poppleton, applied through the Foundation’s grant initiative to support his children’s school.

The interactive boards are an essential classroom tool for teaching and learning. Burton Green Primary recognises the importance of replacing these, however the annual funding it receives is not sufficient to allow the school to buy new boards.

To replace all the boards in the school, they would need to raise around £24,000. So far, through fundraisers like cake sales, non-uniform days and Christmas, Easter or summer fayres, Burton Green School has raised around £4,000.

Richard said: “This school was the very first school I attended, and it means a lot to me that I get the chance to help them in some way, not just for our children but for all the children that attend and for future generations too! I know the new interactive board will help them continue their fantastic work. Thank you so much to the Pavers Foundation for this donation.”