A FREE exhibition in York which delves into the stories of people who crafted model locomotives from scratch has won a prestigious award.

The National Railway Museum received the 2020 Heritage Railway Association (HRA) Award for Interpretation for its exhibition Brass, Steel and Fire.

Launched in September, it features more than 20 of the country’s oldest model locomotives, which have been brought together for the first time. Brass, Steel and Fire shares the stories of ordinary people who, fascinated by innovations like Rocket, created extraordinary machines.

Visitors learn how these historic small-scale experiments pushed the boundaries of engineering and influenced the Industrial Revolution.

Among the display items is the world’s oldest model locomotive, Salamanca, on loan from Leeds Museums and Galleries. The model Topsy, on loan from Ffestiniog Railway in Wales, helped spread the adoption of narrow-gauge railways around the world.

The research and content of Brass, Steel and Fire was led by senior curator Anthony Coulls and the design and display by interpretation developer Laura Bootland.

The exhibition, on until April 13, was designed by Simon Leach Design and built by Yorkshire-based The Workhaus.

As part of Brass, Steel and Fire visitors have also been able to get up close to Stephenson’s legendary Rocket, which shaped the future of the railways in 1829.

Laura said: “We’re really honoured to receive the HRA Award for Interpretation. By bringing together these unique models we’ve been able to tell the stories of the ordinary people who crafted these magnificent machines. It’s been wonderful to see so many people visiting Brass, Steel and Fire to marvel at these tiny models which brought about big change.”