A NORTH Yorkshire-based energy supplier has appointed a new boss.

Paul Stanley, a serial entrepreneur, is the new chief executive of CNG, the largest independent shipper and supplier in the country.

It is a pivotal move to secure the Harrogate company's continued success in an ever-changing energy industry as it continues to diversify in line with consumer demand.

CNG MD Jacqui Hall, who takes on a new role as president, said: “Our mission has always been to be the best, not just in our own industry, but in business overall. We are thrilled to welcome Paul Stanley, he has an incredible range of expertise which we know will boost our capabilities, offering and delivery as we move into the next 25 years of CNG.”

Paul Stanley, CNG CEO, added: “It is a crucial time for the energy industry as suppliers seek to meet changing needs and expectations for a more sustainable future. Digitalisation of our industry continues and I am looking forward to working with everyone here at CNG to ensure we continue to be seen as market leaders with the right infrastructure and technology to serve today’s energy users.”