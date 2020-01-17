A NEW post office service and community cafe has opened in a village in the Selby district.

Following the closure of the post office in South Milford, Selby District Council offered free use of its Grove House Community Centre in the village to Post Office Outreach services.

Following the installation of some essential equipment, Chris Bolton, postmaster at Barwick-in-Elmet is running the post office service two afternoons each week.

Chris explained: “The new service will offer a wide range of post office products and services.

“Customers will also be able to take advantage of a wide range of banking services including cash withdrawals and balance inquiries for customers of all the main UK banks.”

“This year the post office will expand to become a new community café too – it’s going to be about more than just posting letters. We want it to become a focus for the community, where they can come along to have tea and cake.”

Selby district councillor Tim Grogan added: “We see this as a great use of the council’s community centre, not only providing a post office with its wide range of services but also bringing the community together to chat, helping to reduce isolation and loneliness.

“This partnership working is a great way the council can support the local community and ensure our community centre is a focal point to bring residents together.”

Grove House Community Centre in South Milford, which opened on December 9, is open every Monday and Wednesday afternoon from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Discussions are also taking place with the Post Office Outreach service to see if this kind of facility is needed in other areas where the council’s community centres could provide a base.

A similar outreach post office service is offered in Church Fenton, 9.30am to 12 noon, Monday and Wednesdays, from the community shop.