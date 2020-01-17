YORK Literature Festival has revealed the 2020 programme for its annual celebration of the written and spoken word.

The festival is set to be packed with over 50 events featuring well-known personalities, authors, poetry, history, politics and a specific day devoted to the writing of crime.

Topping the bill will be Melvyn Bragg, Amanda Owen and TV presenter, Kate Humble.

Romantic novelist, Milly Johnson, launches her 17th novel, journalist and broadcaster Kirsty Wark talks about her latest book, while renowned TV historian, Suzannah Lipscomb discusses women, sex and power in the 16th Century.

Festival director, Nick David, said: “Once again we’ve been able to attract some household names to come and speak in York on a wide range of topics.

“But the 2020 festival isn’t just about them. This year, thanks to a package of Arts Council funding, we’re more diverse than ever.”

There will also be events such as the Polari Literary Salon, the return of Poetry for All and writers Jeffrey Boakye and Okey Nzelu in ‘Young, Black and British’.

Poets Seni Seneviratne and Afshan D’souza-Lodhi will be reading from their latest collections.

There will also be the Street Stories event, where local writers leave their work in public places around York.

Alongside the Crime Writing Day and Big History Weekend, the festival team will also be running some 2pm matinées, so there will be a show on almost every daytime.

Nick David went on to say: “We think we have something for everyone.”

Festival chair, Rob O’Connor, said: “We’ve made our programme as wide-ranging as possible. Not just in terms of the type of events but also in the locations we use.

“This can mean spaces are limited and some events are bound to be popular so early booking is recommended.

“We have some special pre-festival events on offer as well with crime-writer, Sophie Hannah and LGBT campaigner, Matthew Todd.”

Starting on March 19, The festival for a 10-day period.

Locations for events vary so it is advised that these are checked in advance.

Venues include York Theatre Royal, St Peter’s School, York St John University, York Explore Library, Kings Manor, York Art Gallery

Full information and ticket links can be obtained through the Festival website at: www.yorkliteraturefestival.co.uk

Festival brochures can also be collected from from the York Theatre Royal Box Office, the Visitor Centre at Make It York or York Explore Library and Archives.

The Festival was started in 2007.

It’s aim is to “deliver a high-quality literature festival for York and the North East whilst also providing a showcase for local writing talent.”