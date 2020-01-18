FOLLOWING a smash hit production last year, York Light Opera Company return to York Theatre Royal with a family favourite classic musical, ‘Oliver!’

This is the company’s 60th consecutive year performing on York Theatre Royal’s main house stage.

As well as this, it is 60 years since Lionel Bart’s musical made its London West End debut.

Based on the classic Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, the musical sees the streets of Victorian England come to life with the story of the boy who dared to ask for more.

Escaping from the workhouse, young Oliver finds himself in London’s murky underworld where he gets mixed up with characters including Fagin and his gang of young thieves led by the Artful Dodger.

A spokesperson for the company said: “This show for all ages will tug at your heart strings, put a smile on your face and certainly make you ask for more.”

The 40-strong company features Alex Edmondson and Matthew Warry in the role of Oliver, while the Artful Dodger is played by Jack Hambleton and Sam Piercy.

Emma-Louise Dickinson, last seen as Rizzo in Grease, plays Nancy with Jonny Holbeck as villainous Bill Sykes.

His canine companion, Bullseye, is played by two English Bull terriers cast after auditions.

Playing Fagin is Rory Mulvihill, who has featured in a number of previous shows with the company.

Lionel Bart’s ‘Oliver!’ will be shown at York Theatre Royal from February 12 - 22.

The evening performances will run from 7.30pm. While matinee shows on Saturday February 15 and 22 will run from 2.30pm.

Adult tickets are priced at £12. Prices vary for under 18s, over 65s and groups of 10 and above.

Tickets can be purchased from the Theatre box office on 01904 623568 or at: yorktheatreroyal.co.uk