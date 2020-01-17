CONCERNS have been raised about the future of a former care home site in York.

Holgate councillors want City of York Council to to put people’s independent living housing where the former Oakhaven care home stands, following four years of the land sitting redundant.

In 2018 care company Ashley House won a contract from the council to design, build and operate an “extra care” sheltered housing complex at the site in Acomb Road, but it's understood that is no longer the case.

Cllr Rachel Melly said: “It’s been sat serving no useful purpose for four years, it looks a mess and local people see it as a wasted opportunity to do something positive for the community. It’s time the council’s executive got its act together and made this site a priority."

Fellow ward councillor Kallum Taylor has called the lack of progress on Oakhaven, and the lack of transparency around what the council plans to do with it, a “growing concern.”

Cllr Taylor said that council research shows that the most popular accommodation option for people in their later years is independent living. Nearly 20 people apply, on average, for each available independent living property.

She said: “The majority of people want to spend their later years living independently as part of a wider community. Oakhaven is in a perfect location for this. It is part of a neighbourhood, close to a supermarket and other shops on a high street, and on a good bus route. This is what we want for older people, not them having to live somewhere where they are much more likely to become isolated."

Tracey Carter, the council's assistant director of regeneration, said: “A number of options are being reviewed which will be considered by senior councillors in April.”