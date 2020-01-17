A GIN that is made in York has won a top accolade at the World Gin Awards.

York Gin Old Tom beat off competition from major names like 150-year-old Hayman’s of London to win the Best English Old Tom title.

The gin is a collaboration with the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome and its owner Andrew Pern.

The gin has already won Gold Outstanding at the International Wine and Spirit Competition and Gold at the Spirits Business Gin Masters, both in the summer of 2019.

York Gin co-directors Harry Cooke and Pete McNichol attended the awards in the capital at the Glaziers Hall next to London Bridge on Wednesday.

Harry said: “We knew we’d made a special gin, but you never really know how good it is until you have independent experts judging it. This result confirms we’ve made something York and Yorkshire can be proud of.”

Pete added: “From the very start of the York Gin Company, we’ve been obsessed with finding the best possible ingredients from all over the world.

“With our Old Tom, we’ve been fortunate enough to have the chefs at the amazing Star Inn, Harome using incredible ingredients from their own kitchen garden and the nearby hedgerows in North Yorkshire.

“We’re so proud of this gin, and so chuffed it’s a real taste of Yorkshire too.”

During the awards, Harry and Pete joined the judging panels for other categories at the World Gin Awards, including Compound gin and Contemporary gin.

York Gin Old Tom now goes forward to the overall World’s Best Gins competition.

The winners will be announced on February 27 at the Gin Magazine Dinner held at the Honourable Artillery Company in London.