RESEARCH has revealed Sainsbury’s as the cheapest supermarket of 2019.

The consumer group, Which?, tracked thousands of branded grocery prices across six major supermarkets throughout 2019 to find out how much each shop was charging.

Which? experts compiled a list of 53 common grocery items and found that the goods cost just £107.01 a month at Sainsbury’s on average across the year.

The most expensive of the supermarkets was revealed to be Waitrose, where the goods cost £117.81.

Natalie Hitchins, Which? head of home products and services, said: “The start of a new year is a good time to look at your household spending to see if there are areas where you can save money.

“Our analysis shows how important it can be to shop around to ensure you get the best price for your groceries.”

The consumer group ran a similar price comparison last year, and found that Morrisons was the cheapest supermarket of 2018.