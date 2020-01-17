AN AWARD winning horror thriller is set to spook Scarborough Spa audiences later this year.

After a sell-out show at Whitby Pavilion last year, The Haunting of Blaine Manor will return to the Yorkshire coast on Halloween, Saturday 31 October 2020.

Rachel Nicholson, Scarborough Spa’s venue manager, said: “This production went down at a storm at our sister venue Whitby Pavilion last year and we are delighted to secure its return to The Yorkshire coast this Halloween.”

The play is written and directed by Joe O’Byrne, in the spirit of M R James, an accomplished ghost story writer and with a nod to the classic black and white horror films of the past.

Set in England, 1953, renowned American parapsychologist, Doctor Roy Earle, famous for discrediting hauntings and exposing fake mediums, is invited to attend a séance in what is said to be the most haunted building in England, Blaine Manor.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased via The Spa Box Office on 01723 821888 or at: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk