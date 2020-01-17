PUB quiz trivia produced by a York company will be displayed on LED boards at three English Football League Championship matches this weekend.

SpeedQuizzing, set up by Shed Seven's drummer Alan Leach and his brother John, is taking its digital quiz concept to the pitch.

Football-related trivia questions will be electronically shown on LED pitch-side hoardings at intervals over the 90 minutes at three matches which are being televised on Sky Sports, each with an average TV audience of 500,000.

Fans will have six seconds to identify the correct answer to each question before the answer is revealed on the displays.

The first match where fans will be exposed to a quickfire trivia will be tonight's Fulham versus Middlesbrough clash.

The rapidly-growing tech company has partnered with digital advertising company Project11 to raise further awareness of its industry-leading digital quiz platform.

On Saturday, the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium will see the digital boards beam questions to fans as second-place Leeds take on mid-table Queens Park Rangers. Finally, fans will be able to put their quizzing skills to the test at the Monday night clash between top of the league West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.

The company hopes the displays will encourage more people to check out their nearest SpeedQuizzing event; more than 800 games are already played in pubs and other venues across the UK every week.

Phil Qua, operations manager at SpeedQuizzing, said: “As a big football fan myself, I’m excited about the huge opportunities this partnership presents to reach and engage with a massive audience, both in the grounds themselves and also the hundreds of thousands of people watching the games on a screen elsewhere.

“All three fixtures look like being great games, but we’re hoping fans take their eye off the ball for at least a couple of minutes over the ninety to challenge themselves with some of the questions we’ll be throwing their way.

“It’s meant to provide a wider audience with a little taster of the SpeedQuizzing concept and experience and we hope that it’ll encourage even more people to get down to their local SpeedQuizzing venue and experience our high-intensity, fast-paced, fun-packed quizzes for themselves.”

The company's interactive online quiz platform and app allows players to answer pub quiz questions through their smartphone or tablet.

Year-on-year sales of its digital question packs grew by 30 per cent in 2019, with SpeedQuizzing on track to become a £1m business in 2020.

Digital question packs can be tailored to meet audience needs, with SpeedQuizzing offering packs that cover a range of subject areas, as well as bespoke packs such as 100 per cent football-themed question packs.

Earlier this month it unveiled a new interactive digital bingo game, which entertainment hosts and players can download for free through the company’s website.

John and Alan are also looking to take SpeedQuizzing into markets outside the pub sector and grow its international presence, building on the 225 SpeedQuizzing events currently hosted in over 25 countries outside of the UK every week, including the USA, New Zealand and India.