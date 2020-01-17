HEART and circulatory disease deaths attributed to air pollution could exceed 500 over the next decade in York, the British Heart Foundation has warned.

The charity says air pollution presents a ‘major public health emergency’ which must be urgently addressed by the new Government.

It is estimated that up to 11,000 heart and circulatory disease deaths are attributable to particulate air pollution in the UK every year.

The BHF says 560 people in the City of York Council area could suffer heart and circulatory disease deaths which could be attributed to air pollution in the next decade.

BHF-funded research has shown that high levels of air pollution can have a harmful effect on health, such as by making existing heart conditions worse and increasing the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Jacob West, executive director of healthcare innovation at the BHF, said: “Every day, millions of us across the country are inhaling toxic particles which enter our blood and get stuck in our organs, raising our risk of heart attacks and stroke. Make no mistake – our toxic air is a public health emergency, and we haven’t done enough to tackle this threat to our society."

The BHF is calling for World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on particulate matter to be adopted in to UK law, and met by 2030.

The call comes as the charity has launched a hard-hitting campaign, 'You're full of it', to highlight that we are all unwittingly inhaling dangerous levels of particulate matter air pollution in towns and cities across the UK every day.

Mr West added: “We need to ensure that stricter, health-based air quality guidelines are adopted into law to protect the health of the nation as a matter of urgency. Clean Air legislation in the 1950s and 60s, and more recently the smoking ban in public places, show that government action can improve the air we breathe.

“Decision makers across the country owe it to future generations to help stop this alarming figure from becoming a reality. That’s why we are urging people to contact their MP and demand a change in the law.”

The warning from the BHF comes as City of York Council has awarded more than £1.6 million in funding to five bus companies to replace or refit up to 93 of their vehicles to help make them more environmentally-friendly.

Bus operators were invited to bid for Clean Air Zone (CAZ) funding to help them meet the cost of ‘retrofitting’ their vehicles with cleaner exhausts to meet the Euro VI emission standard, which sets maximum limits for certain harmful gases and particulate matter that a vehicle is allowed to emit.

Currently, the UK subscribes to EU limits for fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is the pollutant with the most established links to health harms.

However, the limits set by the WHO are more stringent than the EU’s. The BHF is urging the new Government to adopt WHO guidelines into the reintroduced Environment Bill, with a requirement that these limits are met by 2030.