At the beginning of January City of York Council announced that it planned to end all ‘non-essential’ vehicle journeys into the city centre by 2023.

This was terrific news for all of us that live in the city centre. But why then does the council want to build a multi-storey car park at St. George’s Field - which is, after all, in the city centre?

It seems as though the left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. Ban private cars from driving in the city centre - but hold on, let’s build a multi-storey car park for private cars in the city centre. It doesn’t make any sense.

There is so much news lately from all over the world about climate change, about pollution levels, about cleaning up cities. So many suggestions have been made about increasing Park & Ride: about how cities like Bath have removed multi-storey car parks in the city centre and replaced them with Park & Rides and they work very well.

Now to top it all the council has stated that car park prices will go up - so on top of building a car park in the city centre, prices will go up which will mean that this multi-storey car park will probably be empty most of the time,turning it into a huge white elephant.

Mrs Lynette Mills

Fishergate

Please stop unfairly demonising diesel

Once again the authorities are demonising diesel by expecting diesel owners to pay more for Respark permits (Parking fees to go up by 10p per hour, January 16).

Last year we changed our super eco-friendly diesel which did upwards of 60 mpg to a petrol-engined car that at best only returns a mid 40 mpg and releases more pollution than the older diesel car.

A few years ago the government pushed diesel as the way forward in motor transport.

Now the decision has been reversed.

But I can’t help feeling pollution-reduced diesel engines have been unfairly portrayed in recent times.

DM Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,York