THE A64 was partially blocked after a crash near Bilbrough Top.

The accident is causing delays for people travelling between Leeds and York.

The road was partially blocked in both directions after a vehicle overturned on the westbound carriageway.

The road has now reopened.

A64 Westbound near Bilbrough Top - Reports of road partially blocked due to an accident — York Travel (@york_travel) January 16, 2020