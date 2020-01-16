THE A64 was partially blocked after a crash near Bilbrough Top.
The accident is causing delays for people travelling between Leeds and York.
The road was partially blocked in both directions after a vehicle overturned on the westbound carriageway.
The road has now reopened.
A64 Westbound near Bilbrough Top - Reports of road partially blocked due to an accident— York Travel (@york_travel) January 16, 2020
One of our #cityzap buses is stuck in accident traffic on the #a64 heading to Leeds. This may cause our 18:30 departure from Leeds to be delayed. We will keep you informed. Sorry for the inconvenience— CITYZAP⚡️YORK LEEDS FAST (@cityzapbus) January 16, 2020
