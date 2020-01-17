PATIENTS are "fearful" of trying to book an appointment at a York GP surgery because it is so difficult to see a doctor - according to a councillor and health organisation.

Residents registered at Clementhorpe Health Centre on Cherry Street are being sent more than two miles away for an appointment because doctors have reportedly been on holiday, said Micklegate councillor Rosie Baker.

And charity Healthwatch York said patients are concerned the surgery is becoming a nurse-led practice where people cannot get an appointment with a GP.

The surgery is run by Priory Medical Group.

Healthwatch says patients are instead being offered appointments at linked practices in Acomb, Heworth or Fulford.

A Healthwatch spokesperson said: "We had heard concerns about a practice becoming nurse-led, and the difficulties in seeing a GP at this site.

“Cherry Street has always seemed to be a well-used practice. Given the types of accommodation locally there is a high proportion of older people and families, who are traditionally high users of GP services."

Cllr Baker has organised a meeting on January 20 at Clementhorpe Community Centre from 5.30pm for residents to have their say.

She said: “I am pleased our residents will get to meet with senior health staff but whether their confidence is rebuilt remains to be seen.

"Any moves that threaten relied-upon local services are a huge disappointment.

"The falling recruitment and retention of healthcare staff at all levels is a national embarrassment.”

She said people have been left "angry, confused and fearful" of booking an appointment.

A Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group spokesperson said, “There are national pressures on primary care and we want to work jointly with our communities and partners to deliver safe and sustainable services for everyone. We look forward to engaging with residents at the public meeting on Monday.”