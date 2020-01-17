A NEW charity shop with secondhand wedding dresses, a "man cave" and a haberdashery is set to open in York city centre.

St Leonard's Hospice has taken over an empty building on Colliergate - and is transforming in into three floors selling clothes, books, furniture and electronics.

And the charity has been working to refit the entire store for less than £500.

It is set to have womenswear on the ground floor and a men's section on one of the upper floors - complete with a coffee machine so customers can pause for a drink.

Jill Hutchinson, retail operations manager, said the new shop will open its doors on January 31.

She said: "We are so excited. This is our second city centre shop.

"And it's our 15th premise.

"We are hoping to make this our flagship store.

"We try to make each one slightly different."

The charity already has a popular store on Fossgate - as well as branches in Acomb, Fulford, Easingwold, Haxby, Layerthorpe, Scarcroft Road, Pocklington and Selby.

The new shop will also sell bridalwear and have a haberdashery selling sewing and knitting kit.

A spokesman for the organisation said its shops are vital and raise more than half a million pounds a year for patient care.

The shop at 20 Colliergate was previously a branch of betting shop William Hill and, before than, an Azendi jewellery store.

The bookmakers moved out of the store in August 2017.

St Leonard's Hospice marks its 35th anniversary this year.

Building work was completed at the unit in September 1984, but the first patient was admitted on February 11 1985.

The hospice was officially’ opened by HRH the Duchess of Kent at a ceremony on June 1 1985.

Events are scheduled through the year to celebrate the anniversary, including a service at York Minster on June 14 at 4pm.

Chief executive Emma Johnson said: “The start of a New Year is often a time to reflect, but also to look ahead, and this is particularly pertinent for us at St Leonard’s as we enter our 35th year of caring for local people.

“We have done a lot of work in 2019 to develop our vision for the future and ensure we are fit for the next 35 years. We have a great deal of work and development ahead to ensure we are in the best position to support patients and their families in the future.

"We are confident that we have a great team of staff and volunteers supported by our Board of Trustees who can continue to provide the excellent care that our reputation has been built on.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has ever supported the hospice.

"It is through your generosity that we can continue to reach out to more people in our community who need our care both at the hospice and in the comfort of their own home."

St Leonard's is looking for people to volunteer at their new shop.

If you are interested in volunteering call 01904 788 777 or email retail@stleonardshospice.nhs.uk.