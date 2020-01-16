ALMOST a quarter of a million train tickets were snapped up when Northern offered them for just 10 pence.
The York-based operator said all the 10p advance purchase tickets, which were available when booked in advance through its website or app, were claimed within just 72 hours, giving thousands of customers great value travel across its network.
Commercial director Mark Powles said that after Christmas and New Year, the firm wanted to give its customers 'a little lift' to welcome the 2020s.
“Tens of thousands of tickets were available on our most popular routes and, with children’s tickets costing just 5p, there is no better time to explore the north of England – at a fraction of the usual cost," he said.
He added that with more than 50 of Northern’s brand new trains now on the network through a £500 million investment, the cheaper journeys would be made in more comfort, with free WiFi, air conditioning, at seat charging and more spacious carriages.