A YOUNG actress from North Yorkshire is set to appear in the fourth series of a hit BBC show later this month.

Saoirse Addison, who lives near Selby, will feature in the the fourth series of The Worst Witch.

Saoirse’s mother, Jillian, said: “My husband Eamonn and I are extremely proud of her.

“Saoirse works very hard and has a great work ethic regarding her acting.”

Saoirse, 12, spent four months of the summer last year filming for the new series in Cheshire.

These work commitments meant she had to live away from home throughout the week.

Saoirse is the only child actor in the casting for the show.

The actress will make her first appearance in episode one of the new series on January 27.

The show will be aired on CBBC and she will appear in 12 out of 13 of the episodes.

Saoirse has been acting for four years, building up her showreel and has also appeared recently in a Pulse Films production.

Her mother added: “Saoirse started out by acting in low budget student films aged just eight.

“This is where her love of acting started.”

Saoirse attends Barlby High School, where she is in year seven.

Jillian added: “Her school are very supportive of her acting, especially her head of year, Mr Rinaldi.”

The young actress is represented by MacFarlane Chard Associates, who also represents fellow actress with the same name, Saoirse Ronan, who has won a Golden Globe Award for her performance in Lady Bird in 2017.

Saoirse has an older brother called Kieran who is 22 and has just finished studying at the University of York.

She also has a younger sister called Erin aged 10.

Erin is also an aspiring actress and has appeared in three television commercials.

The Worst Witch is a children’s fantasy television series, starring Bella Ramsey as Mildred Hubble.

Ramsey has appeared in renowned TV show, Game of Thrones.

The show, which first aired in 2017, is based around a group of young witches who are studying at a school for magic.

It is based on The Worst Witch books written by British author, Jill Murphy.

For further information or to watch the show, visit: https://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/shows/the-worst-witch