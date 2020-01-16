A YORK academy trust that includes one of the best performing schools in the North of England is looking to help underperforming schools.

The South York Multi-Academy Trust has applied to the Government to be able to work with the Department of Education (DfE) to identify and agree schools that the trust would sponsor.

The trust includes Fulford secondary school and Dunnington CE, Achbishop of York CE Juniors and Wheldrake CE primary schools and is looking to include Danesgate and Escrick CE in the near future.

In a letter to parents, Ian Warman, chairman of the trustees, said: "This course of action was part of the original growth plan identified for the Trust at its establishment and it underpins the desires of our schools and their leaders to help improve the quality and provision of education in the local area.

"School sponsorship involves the DfE approaching the trust with potential schools to sponsor where they believe the trust has the capacity and experience to drive their improvement. Any schools taken into the trust must be agreed to and formally endorsed by the trust board and trust members."

The Press previously reported that Fulford School won The Sunday Times North of England State Secondary School of the Year accolade in November last year.

At Fulford, nearly 80 per cent of exams achieved A-level A*-B in 2019, an increase from 2018’s 74.1 per cent. The school also jumped 50 places in the national ranking and GCSE results improved with 40.7 per cent receiving A*/A/9/8/7 grades compared to 29.6 per cent in 2018.

Any parents who have any queries about the bid have been asked to submit them to Mrs Esta Ismail at the main office at Fulford School by Friday, January 31.